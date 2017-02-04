Apollon looking for eighth straight win

AEZ Zakakiou, who were slapped with a €50,000 fine by the Cyprus Football Association on Thursday for match fixing, are up against third-placed AEL in the championship on Saturday.

AEZ’s spirited performance last week away to AEK that earned them a draw, has given the first division minnows some hope of at least avoiding the automatic drop.

However they will need to be at their very best if they are to get anything out of their clash with AEL, who have been beaten just once in their last 13 games.

Nea Salamina, who at one point seemed certain of sixth position, have lost their last three games and slipped down to eighth. They face the team that dislodged them from that position, Ermis Aradippou, in a game that should be fiercely contested.

Apollon are favourties to register their eighth straight win under coach Sofronis Avgousti against Doxa Katokopias.

With Valentin Roberge suspended for the game, and Aggeli ruled out through injury, Avgousti has the option of youngster Andreas Caro or the more experienced Pelaghias, recently signed from Lithuanian side FK Trakai.

AEZ Zakakiou vs AEL & Apollon vs Doxa (17:00)

Nea Salamina vs Ermis Aradippou (19.00)