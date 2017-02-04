Arrested for drink driving and assault

Two men, 30 and 38, were arrested for drink driving and assaulting a policeman early on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the force, an off-duty special constable called in that a car had raced past his on the road from Polis Chrysochous to Paphos at around 2:40am.

Police soon spotted the car, driven by a 30-year-old.

A breathalyser test indicated he was five times over the legal alcohol level, and was arrested on the spot.

Then, the 38-year-old exited the car and started shouting obscenities at the policemen.

When one attempted to stop him, the 38-year-old assaulted him with his hands.

He was also arrested and detained.

The injured policeman was taken to the Paphos general, where he was found to have sustained bruises and lacerations to various parts of his body.

He was treated and released, while doctors recommended that he stay off-duty until Monday.

Paphos police continue to investigate the case.