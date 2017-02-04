Arrested for using false ID

A man was arrested on Friday night when he was stopped by police and they discovered he was driving a relative’s vehicle without a driving licence.

At around 11.15pm while members of the traffic police were carrying out a patrol on Yiannos Kranidiotis street in Larnaca they stopped a car being driven by a 22-year-old.

During a check of the vehicle, he gave police false details, those that belonged to a relative.

Further investigation showed that he did not have a licence so he was arrested while police look into a case of false ID.

He was taken to the CID offices, charged and released.

