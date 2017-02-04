Child pornography arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with possession of several files of child pornography, police announced on Saturday.

According to a police report, in a search of the man’s home two laptops, two tablet computers, a mobile phone, and various other items were seized as evidence.

On one of the laptops investigators found a large number of electronic files containing pornographic material involving minors and the 33-year-old was arrested.

Thus far, police said, 94 images and 60 video files involving child pornography have been retrieved from the seized items.

Police continue to investigate the case.