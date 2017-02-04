Eide and Kotzias get ready for March

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide said on Friday that he had ‘a very constructive meeting’ with the Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias in Athens, in preparation of the Conference on Cyprus.

The two men discussed procedural matters, ahead of the conference that is to take place in March.

Following the meeting, that lasted around three hours, Eide tweeted that he had “a very constructive and inspiring meeting” with Kotzias, in preparation of the next session of the Conference on Cyprus.

The UN diplomat refrained from revealing what he discussed with Kotzias, stressing the necessity of confidentiality during this phase.

He said that the conference at a political level will reconvene in March, but that no dates have been agreed on yet.

With the Greek minister, Eide said, they had the opportunity to see in detail some of the ideas that are being developed on a new framework concerning guarantees, which could become accepted by both communities and by the guarantor powers.

The guarantor powers, he said, should be part of this necessary change, from what is in force until today, to what will be in place post-settlement.

Eide said that he is to also travel to Turkey within the next few days. He added that he is to have another meeting in Greece and Turkey before the commencement of the conference.

The UN adviser also commented on the tense relations between Greece and Turkey. Eide said that instead of letting the talks being affected negatively by this, the continuation of the talks could be viewed as something positive among everything that is happening in the wider region.

If everyone plays their cards right, Eide said, Cyprus could become a field of cooperation not only between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, but also between Greece and Turkey.