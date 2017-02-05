Absolutely disgusting behaviour by drivers

On Sunday January 29 my partner and I were driving from Troodos to Platres, taking great care on a slippery road, when a lunatic overtook at speed coming up the hill forcing the car behind us – which was being driven by a Chinese man with his family – into a ditch.

We saw what had happened in our rear-view mirror and stopped to help as having a 4×4 we’re always equipped with rope when travelling in those conditions.

Eventually with the assistance of two very helpful Russian men with a Land Rover Defender fitted with a winch and a couple of other helpers we managed to tow this rental car back onto the road undamaged. Unfortunately, this meant we had to block the road for 10 minutes for the Land Rover to get in position and the behaviour of the drivers who were being delayed was absolutely disgusting, the beeping of horns and the abuse shouted at us was horrific, some idiots even tried to squeeze through which was very dangerous in the conditions! Were they worried the snow would melt before they got there?

I sincerely hope if any of them were ever to have an accident that they’d be appreciative and thankful to anyone who stopped to help them!

