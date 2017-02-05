Anastasiades has ‘complete understanding’ of the EU on four freedoms issue

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday he had received complete understanding from Cyprus’ EU partners and the bloc’s institutions on Turkey’s demand that the four freedoms bestowed by the acquis be applied to Turkish nationals after a solution.

The four freedoms are freedom of movement of goods, persons, services and capital, and the notion was put forward by Turkey’s Vice President Tugrul Turkes some ten days ago.

In the meantime, Cyprus consulted the EU on the issue by letter. Chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis also went to Brussels.

Speaking on Sunday on the sidelines of a Nicosia church service to mark the feast day of St Maron, the patron saint of Maronites, Anastasiades said: “As stated in the letter, it is not a matter concerning one country but the whole of the EU and I believe that the Republic of Cyprus cannot negotiate on behalf of the others member states or create precedents which are likely to cause significant problems in the EU .”

“What I have received is the ultimate understanding of our European partners and of course the institutions,” he added.

Anastasiades also said he would convene the National Council in the coming week.

More later