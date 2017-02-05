Cyprus, Malta and Greece to sign shipping cooperation agreement

The 5th trilateral ministerial meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Malta on maritime issues took place in Piraeus, Athens on Friday, have decided to meet again on March 29 to sign a declaration of intent.

An official statement said the on Friday meeting was held with Cypriot Transport Minister Marios Demetriades, Greece`s Minister of Shipping, Panagiotis Kouroublis and Malta`s Minister for Transport Joe Mizzi.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed improved coordination between the three countries on a political level, the priorities on maritime issues of the

Maltese presidency of the EU, reducing emissions from ships, as well as maintaining and improving competitiveness in the European shipping industry.

They also exchanged views on promoting a complete Island policy within the EU during the Maltese presidency.

The meeting also confirmed prospects to expand cooperation as shipping is an important aspect of the three countries` economies.