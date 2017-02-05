Demetriades says ‘big improvement’ at Limassol port after troubled week

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades met on Sunday with the new container operator at Limassol port, a week after the latter took over and following several days of teething problems.

He said he would be returning to the port first thing Monday morning to check on the situation and apologised to those who suffered extensive delays in shipping or importing their containers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with EuroGate operators he said he had been informed of the measures already taken by the company “and there is definitely a big improvement” since the first two days of operation.

Three out of the four cranes are now operating, the minister said. On Tuesday all but one were out of commission and then the fourth broke down. Drivers spent all day trying to get serviced at the port and formed long queues up to a couple of kilometres.

Demetriades said the waiting time for service had declined significantly since the beginning of the week and he also said there was a possibility to meet with the truck drivers, who have decided to old an extraordinary meeting that could end with a call for strike action.

The minister said his message to them was that he was at their disposal to discuss their concerns. “The aim is to solve all outstanding problems,” he said.

“This week we have heard about too many and I want to assure you that I am the here. We are all working to resolve them in a good climate.”

The changeover of a port was not a simple process especially as it had happened from one day to the next. It was inevitable that some problems would be created.

“The most important thing is to solve these problems and to move forward and I will be here tomorrow to watch the situation closely,” he added.

Asked whether there should have been be a period of adjustment, through the simultaneous operation by the Cyprus Ports Authority and the new management, Demetriades said it would not have been possible due to the transfer of staff from one operator to the other.

“Sometimes unless you work within a system, you cannot spot the weaknesses and this became apparent in the first one or two days. It was a smooth transition but some logistical problems presented themselves.”

The minister did say that if the company was unable to solve the issues, the state and the Port Authority still had a supervisory role and would be able to intervene. But the new operator has continued to take the necessary measures, he said.

“Let us do our job and be judged accordingly but you must give us some time. We are here to listen, to hear suggestions and not hide from our own responsibilities.”