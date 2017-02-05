Hotel conference to examine 2017 tourism prospects

Favorable prospects in the tourism sector worldwide, growing competition, and an increasing uncertainty in the region will be discussed at the Cyprus Hotel Association annual conference in Nicosia on February 14.

The conference titled ‘Cyprus tourism in a new era and the path to steady and sustainable growth’, will cover prospects for 2017, and the outlook for more air connections. It will also look at ‘smart hotels’ for the future, looking at an establishment in Crete.

Speakers will include Undersecretary to the President Constantinos Petrides, along with representatives from TUI group and Hermes Airports.

The ceremonial part of the conference will be addressed by Tourism and Energy Giorgos Lakkotrypis and the president of the hotels association Haris Loizides.

In parallel with the conference at the Hilton Park, which will be in Greek and English, the annual exhibition of tourism products and services will be held.

Sponsors of the event include PwC Cyprus, World Trade Centre Cyprus, RCB Bank, Aegean Airlines, Hermes Airports, CTO, Cyta, Louis hotels, Theova UHS Enterprises Solutions and Travel Trade Cyprus.

