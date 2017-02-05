Man burnt to death, 17 treated for smoke inhalation, at old people’s home

A 58-year-old man was burnt to death and 17 others with respiratory problems taken to Limassol hospital late on Saturday after a fire in a second-floor room of the Ayios Ioannis old-people’s home in Kolossi.

The building, which houses 46 people, was filled with smoke and evacuated. The fire remained contained in the room of the 58-year-old who was there due to psychiatric issues. Reports suggested he may have set the fire deliberately.

According to CNA, the fire service was alerted at around 9.30pm. Three fire engines were sent to the home, which was evacuated by fire fighters and residents of the neighbourhood. The 17 residents who suffered respiratory problems due to smoke inhalation were taken by ambulance to Limassol hospital and treated at the A&E.

When they went to put out the blaze, firefighters found the charred body of the man in the room. “We are investigating a case of unnatural death case,” a spokesman said. A post mortem is due to be carried out.

Investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing as reports indicated that it had been set by the victim himself.