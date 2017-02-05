Neophytou says Turkey cannot use Cyprus as a vehicle to enter the EU through the back door

Ruling Disy chief Averof Neophytou said on Sunday Cyprus could not be used as a vehicle by Ankara to get Turkey into the EU through the back door.

“The solution of the Cyprus problem is not an easy task, but we have a national obligation to try through dialogue to break the deadlock,” he said. “We have achieved significant convergences so far, with the European acquis being incorporated into convergences and possible solution” .

But there were substantive issues that remained pending, he said, adding that security was the most important issue of concern to all the people of Cyprus but the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee had to go, he said.

“Unilateral intervention rights, influences from third countries in the modern world and in a united European Cyprus, have no place,” he said.

Neophytou reiterated that Turkey’s argument that Greek nationals had the four freedoms did not hold water as Greeks were already EU citizens.

“Cyprus cannot be used as a vehicle by Ankara to get Turkey into the EU through the back door,” he said.

Turkey’s implementation of the customs union with the EU following a Cyprus solution – which it does not currently implement for Cyprus – would determine the extent of freedom of movement of capital, goods and services, the Disy leader said.