I was told today by the local council office that as I am now over 65 years old the government has decided that I am too old to be given a permit to burn the cuttings from my trees.

I am probably the only person in the village that even asks for a permit to burn garden waste but to be considered incompetent simply because of my age is disgraceful.

Perhaps I should do as lots of Cypriots do and just dump my waste in the local countryside.

EB, via email