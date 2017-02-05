Pentagon failed to disclose up to thousands of air strikes -report

February 5th, 2017 Americas, Middle East, Recommended, World 0 comments

Pentagon failed to disclose up to thousands of air strikes -report

A pair of US.Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this US Air Force handout photo taken on September 23, 2014

The Pentagon has failed to disclose up to thousands of air strikes the U.S. military carried out over several years in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan against militants in those countries, the Military Times reported on Sunday.

Last year, the United States carried out at least 456 air strikes in Afghanistan that were not documented in a U.S. Air Force database, the website reported. The air strikes were conducted by U.S. Army helicopters and drones.

The incomplete data could go back to October 2001, spanning the Bush and Obama administrations, according to the Military Times, which describes itself as an independent news organization.

The Pentagon and Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close