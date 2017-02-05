Police urge homeowners and small businesses to take preventative measures against being burgled or robbed

Police on Sunday urged homeowners and small businesses to start taking preventative measures against burglary and robbery after around 100,000 was taken overnight from a Limassol house, and a bakery was robbed at knifepoint.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the home of the businessman in question had been a target of burglars in the past. The perpetrators had broken in through the main entrance but he said CCTV system and burglar alarm were not in operation.

“If you refer to the police social media pages, at frequent intervals they remind people to take measures,” he said, adding that those included having security systems switched on at all times.

“It is a matter for everyone to understand that times have changed, mentalities have changed and we have to take our own property protection measures, which police believe can act as a deterrent.”

The same applies to small business such as bakeries and kiosks that are open 24/7.

He referred to a bakery that was robbed at knifepoint in Limassol late Saturday night.

“It was around 22:30 when a person wearing a hood entered a bakery and at knifepoint took a small amount of money in the till… 170 euros,” said Angelides. The assailant was decribed as being around 1.8 metres tall and aged around 35.

“Here again this shows the need for preventive measures by the businesses themselves,” Angelides said.

The spokesman said that police were visiting bakeries and kiosks on a regular basis and making recommendations for protective measures.