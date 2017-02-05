United maintain unbeaten run with comfortable 3-0 Leicester win

Manchester United's Juan Mata slips the ball pastLeicester City's goalkeeper Joe Hart for his teams third goal

LEICESTER CITY 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 3

Manchester United continued their push for a top-four finish with a comfortable 3-0 victory at champions Leicester City on Sunday, extending their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 games.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan open the scoring with a cool finish after he galloped onto Chris Smalling’s header in the 42nd minute and, with Leicester’s defence still recovering, Zlatan Ibrahimovic added a second two minutes later.

Juan Mata stroked home their third goal after some delightful link up play with Mkhitaryan in the 49th and United easily closed out the game against a Leicester side who have yet to score a league goal in 2017.

United stay sixth but have cut the gap to Liverpool and Arsenal, one and two points above them in fifth and fourth respectively, while Leicester are 16th — one point above the bottom three in the relegation zone.

