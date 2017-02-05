Women rob elderly couple after posing as health workers

Police are searching for two women who pretended to be health workers and robbed an elderly couple of over 1,000 euros after talking their way into their home.

According to police the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the Famagusta district when the women told the 92-year-old homeowner they worked at a hospital and offered his wife a theraputic massage.

One of the women then asked to use the bathroom during which time she rifled through the living-room drawers and found the cash.

Both women – one said to be around 50 and the other around 25 – had already left when the theft was discovered.

Police urged the public, and especially the elderly, to be careful who the allow into their homes.