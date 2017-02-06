Couple arrested after girl, 9, allegedly molested

A 32-year-old woman and her 34-year-old partner, both from Paphos, were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of the former’s nine-year-old daughter.

The pair was arrested following a report by a social welfare official that the mother had been turning a blind eye while her current and her previous partner were sexually harassing her daughter. The sexual abuse of the girl allegedly began in 2012 when she was five, reports said, and went on until last December.

The girl is to be examined by a state pathologist. The woman and man are to be brought before court on Tuesday.

