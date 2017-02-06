Customs clearers to strike over port conditions

CUSTOMS clearers announced on Monday that that they would go on a 24-hour work stoppage on Tuesday at the Limassol port over their discontent with the new procedures introduced which cause delays and make their job more difficult, they said.

The strike will begin at 8am outside the container terminal at Limassol Port. The head of the of the association of customs clearers, Pantelis Christodoulou said that they decided to proceed with the stoppage after their concerns were not taken into consideration either by the transport ministry, nor Cyprus’ EuroGate unit, which on Sunday assumed responsibility for container operations at the port.

Christodoulou said that EuroGate had not connected its electronic systems with those of the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Customs Department, which meant there was a delay in procedures. Customs clearers also said that the company’s new procedures meant long delays and additional costs.