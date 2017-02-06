Fire service drill at Larnaca airport 

A large-scale four-day firefighting and rescue drill at the Larnaca airport was kicked off on Monday by the Fire Service.

The drill, which is scheduled to last until Thursday, is being conducted at the Fire Service’s designated drilling area within the airport.

Larnaca district fire station chief Stelios Stylianou said the drill “is being conducted to assess the readiness of the firemen at the Larnaca airport station, in cooperation with city firemen”.

Per the drill’s scenario, a fire erupts in an aircraft landing at the Larnaca airport and the airport’s fire service responds upon notification.

Arriving at the scene, firemen put out the fire completely via the use of water, foam, and powder.

Upon extinguishing the fire, the firemen use ladders to climb aboard the aircraft and rescue the passengers.

According to Stylianou, “four fire engines from the airport station, as well as two from the Larnaca station, were used, per the Larnaca Action Plan”.

“The fire was put out within seconds, the firemen have rescued four passengers, while the fire engines remain in full readiness for any incident,” he said.

“The fire was addressed as a real-life event; it was essentially a test of the firemen’s performance.”

The Larnaca district fire chief said that the Fire Service wants the public to “feel safe when travelling, and to feel that adequate rescue services at the airport stand ready to address any incident at any time”.