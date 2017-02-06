Freeze lifted on 420 teaching jobs

Despite agreement with civil servants’ union Pasydy on an extension of the hiring freeze in the public sector, unveiled earlier in the day, the government announced the exemption of 420 teaching jobs on Monday.

According to a statement, the cabinet on Monday approved the lifting of the hiring freeze on 420 teaching jobs, thus concluding the government’s planning on filling education posts.

The positions, the statement said, are all entry-level and were included in the 2017 budget as the final part of implementing the new appointment system in education from 2015 to 2017.

For the same reason, 348 positions were exempted from the freeze in 2016.

A further 797 positions that were vacated between September 2015 and August 2017 were also filled, or are in the process of being filled.

The new 420 education posts will be filled on September 1, 2017, with the start of the next school year.

However, the statement said, the new posts are fiscally neutral, since replacement teachers were already being paid to cover the missing teaching hours.