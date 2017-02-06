Jazz performance to balance it out

The Pharos Arts Foundation will present a performance by the Arne Jansen Trio on Wednesday in Nicosia.

Since its debut, the trio –Arne Jansen on guitar, Robert Lucaciu on double-bass and Eric Schaefer on drums – has received a wave of positive responses. One of the trio’s great achievements came in 2014 when the band won the ECHO Jazz award for the album The Sleep of Reason-Ode to Goya. In November of the same year, the trio toured extensively through India. The Trio has also toured in Central Asia, Scandinavia and many European countries.

Arne Jansen studied at the University of the Arts in Berlin. As a guitarist, Jansen has never thought in genre categories. Melodic compositions, transparent arrangements and a warm guitar sound have always been his trademark.

Jansen prefers clear lines and avoids unnecessary exhibitionism. He rather uses his music to develop intense atmospheres and stronger statements.

He intentionally preserves the song form, avoids exaggerated abstraction and finds depth in ambiguous, associative understatement, remaining accessible yet at the same time without being frivolous. There are not many musicians in German jazz who can pull off this balancing act as elegantly as the Arne Jansen Trio.

Arne Jansen Trio

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a jazz performance by the trio. February 8. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 22-663871