Limassol, take your pick

February 6th, 2017 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Two Greek singers will be on their way to entertain Limassol this week.

First up is Yiannis Kotsiras on Tuesday and Wednesday, who started his musical career in 1990 singing Greek folk songs and released his first personal album in 1996. He is the youngest singer to have performed Aksion Esti, a series of poems by Odysseas Elytis put to music by Mikis Theodorakis, and he also performed the song that accompanied the Olympic flame from its initial lighting in Ancient Olympia in Athens to the countries that would take part in the games until it reached back home in 2004.

He has worked with some of the giant names in Greek music such as Haris Alexiou and Dimitris Mitropanos. The singer is currently working on a new album that is being composed by Thanos Mikroutsikos.

On Sunday, the singer Mando will take to the Vinylio Wine etc stage. Coming from a musical family, Mando is characterised as a born musician.

Mando cannot really be put into a category. She can sing operatic arias, gospel and jazz music, as well as having sung a few pop songs from time to time.

She started off in 1985 when she signed her first record contract and she has never been out of the public eye since.

Yiannis Kotsiras
Live performance by the Greek singer. February 7-8. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25. Tel: 77-777745

Mando
Live performance by the singer. February 12. Vinylio Wine etc, Agkiris 33, Limassol, 3042. 9.30pm-12.30am. Tel: 99-300430

