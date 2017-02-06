Man who died in old people’s home blaze had set fires before

Police on Monday confirmed the fire that broke out on Saturday night at the Ayios Ioannis old-people’s home in Kolossi and which led to the death of a 58-year-old man, was set by the victim, who had made similar attempts in the past.

The 58-year-old, who was suffering from psychological problems, was burnt to death while 17 others were taken with respiratory problems to Limassol hospital.

The building, which houses 46 people, was filled with smoke and evacuated. The fire remained contained in the room of the 58-year-old. When they went to put out the blaze, firefighters found his charred body.

According to the deputy Limassol police spokesman Marios Vassiliou, following investigations indicated that he had set the fire and police were told that he had made similar attempts in the past, he said.

“It appears that the fire began from the bed of the person in question. It did not spread to the rest of the building, it was put out by the fire service,” Vassiliou said.

“We were informed that, in the past, he had a tendency to light fires,” he said.

Commenting on complaints made over the years from neighbours, concerning people with psychological and psychiatric problems being residents at the home and who had been roaming the area, Vassiliou said that since 2011 eight such complaints were filed at the local police station.

“These concerned cases were residents (of the home) were seen wandering in the neighbourhood and neighbours said they were scared, hearing a commotion coming from the home, and in one case, a resident (of the home) was seen in the yard of a nearby house, nothing more serious,” Vassiliou said.

According to the head of the association of owners of old-people’s homes, Andreas Drousiotis, the law does not forbid the hosting of people with psychological or psychiatric problems in such homes.

The law however, needs to change, he said, as people with mental health issues are sent to live in such homes. “There are no law provisions for requirements concerning these special cases when it comes to their living conditions, and that is the problem,” Drousiotis said.

He added that if the government had agreed to the association’s proposal to allow the installation of a surveillance system to better monitor such cases, “things would have been better”.

Drousiotis said that the association members are meeting on Friday to discuss the problems their sector faces and to take decisions on the future of old people’s homes. On Thursday, he said, he is to also meet with the head of the House labour committee, Andreas Fakontis, to discuss the same issue.