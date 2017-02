A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after attacking and injuring a 27-year-old in Paphos.

The 23-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, assaulted the 27-year-old driver of another vehicle during an argument about dangerous driving.

After the attack the 27-year-old was taken to Paphos General Hospital where it was found that he had a fractured cheekbone and sinuses.

The injured man filed a complaint with police who arrested the attacker.