The mirror can’t help but reflect

The Cyprus Contemporary Film Centre will begin its first thematic month with an honorary cinema tribute to one of the most celebrated Soviet Film Directors, Andrei Tarkovsky on Friday.

The tribute will take place at the ARTos foundation where the film Mirror will be screened.

The history, drama, is about dying man in his forties who remembers his past, his childhood, personal moments and reflects on recent Russian war.

Tarkovsky combines historic documents and wartime footage, flashbacks, long shots and original poetry by his father, Arseny Tarkovsky, to illustrate his memories in perhaps one of his most personal films.

Tribute to Andrei Tarkovsky: The Mirror

Screening of the film. February 10. ARTos Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm-10.30pm. €5. In Russian with English subtitles. Tel: 22-445455