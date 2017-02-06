The month of romance in Paphos

The European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 is in full swing and this month there will be a little something for everyone.

In the music category, pianists Ricardo Vieira from Portugal and Tomohiro Hatta from Japan will come together to give a performance of both classical and contemporary music, as well as music from their own countries.

The concert, that will be a bridge between cultures and continents, will take place on February 9 at the A’ Lycyem, Ethnarch Makarios III at 8.30pm. The cost for the concert is €10.

Paphos will also open itself up to architects and artists to create joint installations to promote the embellishment of the city and redefine the relationship between people and nature. The project, entitled Second Nature, will take place between the Municipal Garden and the urban landscape in general.

The project, which when finished will provide proof that human intervention does not necessarily disturb natural harmony, will begin on February 19. So, if you are interested in taking part, contact the organisers for more information.

The organisers have also made sure that there will be a community involvement programme in place to get people out and about and ready to mingle. The first community event will be a tour of Episkopi village on February 18, from 10am until 3.30pm. There will be a bus leaving the Pafos2017 headquarters to take all explorers there.

The free event will follow the traces of history and memory, explore landmarks and also those hidden places that cannot be seen at first glance.

The tour will firstly stop at the Environmental Information Centre where a film about the village will be screened. Next is a tour of the famous Episkopi Rock, followed by the Ezousa valley where there will be a reception by the Community Council of Episkopi village.

European Capital of Culture Pafos2017

February events. Paphos. Tel: 26-932017