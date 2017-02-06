Negotiators meet Tuesday ahead of leader’s meeting

The negotiators of the two sides are meeting on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s meeting between the leaders of the island’s two communities.

Tuesday’s meeting is taking place following a decision by President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to ask the United Nations to prepare, in consultation with the guarantor powers, for the continuation of the Conference on Cyprus at political level in early March.

According to Cyprus News Agency sources, the conference is not scheduled to take place before March 6.

Negotiators Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami took part last Thursday and Friday in a seminar on the funding of a prospective solution, which was essentially a first exchange of views and a discussion of ideas under such a framework.

The World Bank and the IMF were also at the seminar in addition to British officials including High Commissioner in Nicosia Mathew Kidd.

The idea of the seminar was to keep an exchange of views on available options open while the negotiations on a political level continue.

UN Secretary General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide said in a written statement following the meeting which Anastasiades and Akinci had on February 1 that the two leaders decided they will meet weekly through February to address outstanding issues and that their negotiators will also continue their regular meetings.

The Conference on Cyprus convened under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with the participation of Anastasiades and Akinci, the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom as guarantor powers, and in the presence of the European Union as an observer, to address the issue of security and guarantees, a crucial chapter in discussions for a Cyprus settlement.

The Conference decided to establish a working group at technocrat level to identify specific questions and the instruments needed to address them.

In parallel, according to the decision, the negotiations on outstanding issues in the other chapters will continue between the two sides in Cyprus.