Prohibiting the sub-letting of a property

Delivery of exclusive possession of a property, for a certain period and for a consideration constitute the three elements of the tenancy relation, which distinguish it from licence. The aforesaid three elements are also applied to ascertain whether there is a sub-letting relation, provided there is a valid tenancy. Sub-letting constitutes a further tenancy by the tenant.

The terms of the tenancy agreement are examined to assess whether they allow the sub-letting of a property and the extent of the prohibition. In the case of a company tenant, when the tenancy agreement does not include an expressed prohibition for the alienation of its shares and these are sold, the sale does not constitute sub-letting and the company remains the tenant.

The landlord who wishes to prohibit the sub-letting or the granting of a license to use the property should include such a term in the tenancy agreement. When the tenant is a company, to avoid risk the landlord may exclude and prohibit sub-letting through the sale of the company’s shares or not to accept the company as a tenant. Usually, the location and the commercial value of a property may lead to its sub-letting for the tenant to gain profit either through the sale of the business and its goodwill or by receiving higher rent than the rent he pays.

When sub-letting constitutes breach of the tenancy agreement it may lead to the termination of the tenancy and the landlord may claim re-possession of the property. One of the prerequisites for the eviction of a statutory tenant is the sub-letting of the property contrary to his expressed obligation not to sub-let it and the court considers it reasonable to issue the eviction order. The same applies in the event the tenant sub-lets or alienates possession of the whole or part of the property and makes a profit that is unreasonably higher than the rent he pays. The landlord needs not only to allege that there is sub-letting, but he has to prove it.

A dispute was raised before the Rent Control Court whether a property was illegally sub-let during the tenancy to third persons and what the consequences were. In its judgment, the court stated that the management of a business by a third person means taking possession of the property, because the business cannot operate without the building. However, the landlord did not adduce any evidence with regard to the other of the three elements to establish the nature of the legal relation created for the existence or not of sub-letting. The court held it would be wrong to assume that since the tenant alienated the possession of the property, it was illegally sub-let. Alienation of possession does not establish itself the creation of a tenancy relation.

With regard to the landlord’s allegation for the existence of sub-letting, based on the fact that the shares of the company tenant had been sold resulting in alienation of the possession of the property, the court held the sale of its shares to third persons could mean the transfer of its interests and activities to the new shareholders, but not the change of its legal status as statutory tenant. Its shareholders were not prevented in any way from selling their shares, since such a clause was not included in the tenancy agreement. The court found that the sale of the company’s shares did not mean the sub-letting of the premises and did not constitute any breach of the tenancy agreement. Moreover, the court decided that under the circumstances it would not have been reasonable to issue the eviction order even if the landlord proved that the property had been sub-let to third persons.

