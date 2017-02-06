Race Club challenge to NGO reform

The House interior committee on Monday continued discussion of a government bill which, if enacted into law as is, would force all private-sector foundations and clubs to register with the government and to submit audited accounts.

Opposition to the bill’s provisions is coming from the Nicosia Race Club, which wants to be exempted from the legislation.

Alecos Markides, the lawyer representing the race club in the matter, notes that the legislation empowers the Registrar General – the permanent secretary of the interior ministry – under certain circumstances to dissolve a private club or association.

What’s more, the draft law allows the government to place a non-compliant association or society under administration and to liquidate it.

This, Markides argues, is tantamount to nationalising a private concern, and as such would be unconstitutional.

But speaking to reporters after the committee session, chair Eleni Mavrou (Akel) seemed to all but rule out the possibility of exempting the club from the bill’s provisions.

“To our mind, the operating principles and transparency are paramount, and this should apply to all clubs and societies operating as not-for-profit organisations. There can be no exceptions to this rule,” she said.

And, she added, the attorney-general has opined that the law would not violate the constitution, so if any challenges to it were raised in the future these would have to be resolved in court.

There are an estimated six thousand foundations, associations and clubs in Cyprus.

According to Mavrou, the Nicosia Race Club handles some €78 million, which is distributed among members as well as people involved in betting operations.

Each year the club generates a surplus of €22 million, she said.

The bill, which has been languishing in committee since 2008, aims to consolidate, amend and repeal existing legislation on societies, institutions and clubs.

In order to be valid and acceptable for registration, the articles of association of a society must specify that in the event of dissolution or merger with another society its property “shall, in no case, be distributed among the members.”

That would automatically disqualify and outlaw the Nicosia Race Club, since its own articles of association stipulate that in the event of dissolution all its assets, movable and immovable, are shared among its members.

The Registrar General may additionally strike off the register a society in case of non-submission of audited annual accounts.

On the opposite end, the associations of horse owners, breeders and trainers describe the Nicosia Race Club as a nexus of corruption, and want the club to clean up its act.

They cite the fact the club is currently operating without even a permit from district authorities.

The associations contend that the club – which has a monopoly on horse race betting – is rife with financial malfeasance, non-transparent and dodgy accounting practices.

According to them, for years the club has been run by the same people, “one or two families.”

They moreover point out that the Nicosia Race Club comes under the responsibility of the Cyprus Turf Club. But 99 of the Cyprus Turf Club’s 100 members are also members of the race club – effectively meaning that the race club is policing itself.

The associations say that a decade ago the industry used to employ more than 5,000 people; but due to financial mismanagement, today these numbers have shrunk by about a third.

Discussion of the bill is set to continue at the House committee.

Pushing hard for the bill behind the scenes is NGO Initiative Cyprus, an informal group of nine non-governmental organisations.

Updating the legislation on associations and clubs is a key element of NGO law reform, the other component being the intended modernisation of the law on public benefit organisations.

At stake for NGO Initiative Cyprus: EU funds. Under the current legislation in Cyprus, NGOs do not qualify for EU-funded programmes.

That is because the national legislation does not now require entities registered as clubs or associations to keep audited accounts or tax certificates – a state of affairs which also impacts the status of NGOs.

NGO Initiative Cyprus is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (Undp) and the United States Agency for International Development (USaid).

From November 2013 to June 2015, USaid funded NGO Initiative Cyprus to the tune of some €75,000 for the project to reform NGO law in Cyprus.