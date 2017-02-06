Russia unlikely to be re-admitted before November, says IAAF

Russia's athletics federation was banned in November 2015 after an independent World Anti-Doping Agency probe exposed state-sponsored doping on a massive scale

Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport’s governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.

Rune Anderson, head of an IAAF task force, said Russia had been presented with a list of demands before it could be allowed to compete again.

He told reporters he did not expect Russia to be re-admitted before November this year, meaning its athletes will not be able to compete in the world championships in August.

The suspension was upheld last year, ruling almost all Russian track and field athletes out of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

