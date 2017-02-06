Three arrests following crowd trouble

Three people were arrested on Sunday after crowd trouble broke out before the start of the football derby between Apoel and AEK at Nicosia’s GSP stadium.

According to a police announcement at about 3.40 on Sunday afternoon, 20 minutes before the start of the match while they were waiting to enter the stadium around 100 AEK fans attacked officials monitoring fans’ entrance.

The fracas was broken up by members of the anti-riot police who proceeded to arrest two of the men, aged 28 and 44 on charges of rioting and attacking the officials.

After watching closed circuit TV footage police arrested a third suspect, a 39-year-old from Larnaca.

He three were taken to police station where they are being held to help with inquiries.