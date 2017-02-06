Tony Bennet thinks Lady Gaga’s half-time show was super

The 30-year-old singer delivered a spectacular performance at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (05.02.17), which emphasised inclusion and unity, and did not feature a single special guest performance.

Tony – who worked with the Grammy Award-winning star on their 2014 album ‘Cheek to Cheek’ – wrote on Twitter: “Lady…the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you….just amazing! ”

Gaga’s eye-catching performance was similarly well received by Katy Perry, who made reference to the chart-topping star’s spectacular entrance, which saw her abseil from the roof of the NRG Stadium.

Katy said on Twitter: “I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo.”

Elsewhere, Gaga’s performance also received positive feedback from actress Rebel Wilson, who was following the half-time show and the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at a party hosted by fellow Hollywood star Anna Kendrick.

Rebel said: “Yassss @ladygaga !! Loved that half time show. Go @AtlantaFalcons !! Thanks @AnnaKendrick47 for hosting x.”

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas was particularly impressed that Gaga – who opened the show with a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is Our Land’ – did not need the help of a single special guest to get through the show.

Speaking on Twitter, Joe said: “You don’t need anyone else on stage when you are @ladygaga 👌🏽 smashed it. #GOGAGA.”

And Ariana Grande was also keen to offer her praise and congratulations to the pop star.

Ariana wrote: “VOCALS, POWER AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL ENERGY that was so special.”

Prior to the performance, much of the speculation surrounding Gaga’s appearance had centred on whether she would get political during the show, after Beyonce made reference to Malcolm X and the Black Panthers at the Super Bowl back in 2016.

But Gaga – who was supported by a team of dancers and pyrotechnics – largely steered clear of any controversy and instead treated fans to renditions of some of her best-selling hits, including ‘The Edge of Glory’, ‘Pokerface’ and her LGBTQ anthem ‘Born This Way’.

Gaga also performed a version of ‘Telephone’ and just the one song from her latest record ‘Joanne’, ‘That was A Million Reasons’, which she delivered on a piano.

Gaga completed her set with her hit ‘Bad Romance’ before dropping the mic and making her exit.