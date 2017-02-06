Traffic accident causes serious injuries

A Paphos resident is in serious condition after a road accident which happened in the early morning hours on Monday.

The accident occurred at 1.40am on Ayios Stefanos avenue in Lemba when a car driven by a 29-year-old woman veered of the road, collided with a road sign and overturned.

The driver was thrown from the car and landed in an adjacent field.

She was transferred to Paphos General Hospital where she was treated for multiple fractures, a vertebral fracture and brain contusion.

According to her doctors she is in serious but stable condition.

Police is investigating the causes of the accident.

