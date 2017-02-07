Akel files for ballot recount in Limassol mayoral election

Akel and other supporters of runner up Andreas Christou on Tuesday filed a request for a recount of the ballots cast in December’s mayoral elections in Limassol.

Christou confirmed the action but declined to comment, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Christou, the incumbent, lost to Nicos Nicolaides, who was supported by ruling Disy, with just nine votes.

Nicolaides has already been sworn in.

The application, filed at Limassol’s district court, was signed by Akel officials and residents who supported Christou’s candidacy.

The argument is that there was no uniformity on the criteria applied by the over 100 poll station heads regarding null votes.

According to the law firm that filed recount application, there was evidence pointing to a number of ballots ticked for Christou being erroneously marked as void.

In other cases, the firm said, ballots which should have been marked as void were instead counted for Nicolaides.

The lawyer handling the application said they were not implying there was malice.

The problem, they argue, was that different methods were used at different polling stations in determining which ballots should be counted as void or not.

During the vote count that went down to the wire, Nicolaides garnered 13,920 votes, barely edging out Christou with 13,911 votes.