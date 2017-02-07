Ayia Napa to launch barometer to take the pulse of residents

Ayia Napa municipality plans to introduce a ‘citizens’ barometer’, a biannual research on how residents rate the municipality’s services, Mayor Yiannis Karousos announced on Tuesday.

Twice a year a representative sample of the residents will be invited to score ten aspects related to the services such as cleanliness and garbage collection. At the same time they can anonymously express their views on problems and make suggestions.

According to Karousos the aim of the barometer is to further strengthen the municipality’s relations with Ayia Napa’s residents.

Findings will be presented to the city council which will respond with measures to solve problems, he said.

In the subsequent barometer, the residents will have the opportunity to state whether problems they pointed out before were solved.

It has not yet been determined whether questions will be asked over the phone or in person, depending on the company which will carry out the surveys.

“We will soon invite tenders and hope the first survey will be done in the summer of 2017”, the mayor said.

Asked whether the researchers would also ask tourists for their opinion Karousos said the survey was essentially aimed at residents but the municipality would consider conducting a winter research solely for residents and a summer survey which would include visitors.