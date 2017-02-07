Customs agents begin 24-hour strike at Limassol port (updated)

A meeting was underway on Tuesday between the new port operators and customs clearance agents who called a 24-hour strike on the previous day demanding the problems at Limassol port be resolved.

At the same time, Transport Minister Marios Demetriades had a telephone conversation with the president of the agents’ association, expressing his intention to go to the port on Wednesday to discuss the issues that concern them.

The strikers gathered in the morning at 8am outside the entrance to the container terminal, now run by EuroGate.

The head of the of the association of customs agents, Pantelis Christodoulou, said they decided to go ahead with the stoppage after their concerns were ignored by the transport ministry and EuroGate, which operates the port’s container terminal.

“The problems we face are big; problems we have already reported to the minister, the operators, and Oev (business association) in a letter on February 1,” he said.

The agents’ main grievance is the operator’s refusal to allow payments to be made in situ, resulting in the agents having to go to their offices thus delaying the clearing process.

Christodoulou also said that the operators’ systems were not connected with customs and there was no way of them knowing the status of the shipment, again causing delays.

“If we don’t have this information we cannot clear the cargo because if there is any issue, the importer might have a problem,” Christodoulou said.

The agents also oppose the company’s policy to transport the containers earmarked for inspection by the state – veterinary or health services – instead of allowing them to do the job much faster.

On top of the delay, they said, there was an extra cost of €130 per load.

“This was previously done by our transporters with no charges and in record time,” Christodoulou said. “Eurogate does not allow us now; it wants to do the job itself at an extra charge of €130. But the most serious problem is the delay in moving the containers.”

He said the extra costs caused by the delays would eventually be passed on to the consumers by raising the product prices.