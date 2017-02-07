Eight-day remand for mother and partner in Paphos child sex abuse case

A 32-year-old woman and her 34-year-old partner, both from Paphos, who were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of the former’s nine-year-old daughter, were remanded on Tuesday for eight days.

The pair was arrested on Monday following a report by a social welfare official that the mother had been turning a blind eye while her current and her previous partners were sexually abusing her daughter. The court hearing took place behind closed doors.

The sexual abuse of the girl allegedly began in 2012 when she was five, reports said, by different partners of her mother.

The woman and man denied everything and made a number of claims that are being investigated, police said. They are being investigated for the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child, and for threat of violence.

The girl is to be examined by a state pathologist. She is currently under the care of the social welfare office.