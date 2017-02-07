Man takes bakery cash and runs

A man robbed € 100 at knifepoint from a Limassol bakery in the early hours on Tuesday.

The robber entered the bakery at around 2am initially pretending to be a customer.

He then threatened the 44-year-old employee with a knife demanding money from the till. Having got hold of the money, € 100 in cash, he ran away.

According to a description the attacker was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a track suit and a cap, is about 35 to 40 years old and 1.75 to 1.80 metres tall.

He reportedly has a dark complexion and is of normal physique.

Various items were seized as evidence from the bakery.