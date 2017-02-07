Napa gangland murder trial continues

The trial relating to the gangland hit against an Ayia Napa businessman that ended in the deaths of four people continued on Tuesday with the submission of maps and sketches of the crime scene drafted by police forensics officers.

Businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, police officer Elias Hadjiefthymiou, 46, and his wife Skevi, 39, were gunned down while having dinner at the Stone Garden restaurant on the evening of June 23 last year. One of the shooters, Albanian Yiani Vogli, was also killed while a second police officer at the table sustained serious injuries.

A second Albanian national, Akeks Burreli, who took part in the shooting is still at large.

The couple’s two children, 15 and 12, were also present but they escaped unharmed.

Four suspects implicated in the case — Marios Christodoulou (Benny), 39, Panayiotis Pentavkas, 38, Loy Dejan, 42, and Sofia Gregoriou, 28, — are on trial, charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy, among others.

Two other suspects, Charalambos Andreou, 32, and Sotira Neophytou, 30, admitted involvement in the case and were jailed for life and five months respectively in October 2016.

The four suspects were brought to court by armed police officers who flanked them throughout the hearing.

The courtroom was also filled with officers from various branches while all attendants had been subjected to police checks before entering.

First on the stand on Tuesday was CID officer Steve Theodoulou who submitted the maps and sketches he drew of the scene the day after the shooting, June 24.

The drawings and measurements filed to the criminal court were based on 73 points at the scene where forensics collected evidence.

Police told the court that the maps were drawn with the assistance of the land registry, using GPS.

The trial continues on Wednesday with the submission of some 200 pieces of evidence collected by police.