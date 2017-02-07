New Lakatamia mayor to meet weekly with residents

February 7th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

New Lakatamia mayor to meet weekly with residents

Fotoula Hadjipapa

Residents of Lakatamia municipality will have the opportunity to meet once a week with mayor Fotoula Hadjipapa to discuss with her issues that concern them, it was announced on Tuesday.

The move, according to the announcement, aims at “forging new communication channels with Lakatamia residents”.

Hadjipapa will receive residents in her office as of February 17, and every Friday, between 10am and 2pm.

The meetings, arranged by appointment, are among efforts made both by the mayor and the municipal council to establish a two-way communication and cooperation with residents.

To arrange an appointment:22 364017.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close