New Lakatamia mayor to meet weekly with residents

Residents of Lakatamia municipality will have the opportunity to meet once a week with mayor Fotoula Hadjipapa to discuss with her issues that concern them, it was announced on Tuesday.

The move, according to the announcement, aims at “forging new communication channels with Lakatamia residents”.

Hadjipapa will receive residents in her office as of February 17, and every Friday, between 10am and 2pm.

The meetings, arranged by appointment, are among efforts made both by the mayor and the municipal council to establish a two-way communication and cooperation with residents.

To arrange an appointment:22 364017.