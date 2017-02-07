Sport in brief

Ex-NBA star Rodman gets three years probation on driving charges

Former pro basketball star Dennis Rodman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years’ informal probation on Monday on charges that he drove the wrong way on a California highway, forcing another car to swerve into a concrete dividing wall. Rodman was also sentenced to 30 hours of community service and ordered to donate $500 to a victim witness emergency fund, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen’s Club

A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen’s Club for the Aegon Championships in June. The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title.

IAAF stops changes of allegiance, will set up new system

The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put an immediate stop to changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and rules are being manipulated. IAAF President Sebastian Coe said a working group would be set up to agree new rules by the end of the year.

Olympic champion Park ready for LPGA return

Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season — stay healthy. The South Korean endured a woeful 2016 due to a nagging thumb injury, the only bright spot being her stunning triumph in Rio where she became the first woman to win golfing gold in 116 years.

Despite overtime finish, NFL Super Bowl draws lower TV ratings

Fox Television’s broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League’s title game in four years. The contest included a thrilling finish, with the New England Patriots staging a comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football league’s first-ever Super Bowl overtime. The Patriots returned from a 25-point deficit and quarterback Tom Brady, 39, won his record fifth championship.

Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday’s Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL’s championship game. The $138.5 million that was bet in Nevada’s 196 sports books easily surpassed the previous high of $132.5 million for last year’s Super Bowl, according to unaudited figures released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Monday.

Bouchard agrees to blind date after betting against Brady

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honor a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet. When the Atlanta Falcons appeared headed for a runaway victory in Houston on Sunday, the Canadian tennis player tweeted to her one million followers: “I knew Atlanta would win btw.”

Shanahan named 49ers head coach, a day after Super Bowl loss

The San Francisco 49ers officially named Kyle Shanahan as the 20th head coach in franchise history on Monday. The move came just hours after Shanahan watched as the Atlanta Falcons squandered a late 25-point lead to fall to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Kings’ Cousins faces suspension after 16th technical foul

Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins is facing a suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Cousins tallied a pair of technical fouls during the 112-107 loss to the Bulls, boiling over the league limit.