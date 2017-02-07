Surviving the winter blues

As I am look out the office window, a grey gloomy sky returns the favour. It is not grey, as the Impressionists have well showed but nevertheless, the season that it alludes to can be a period where some people feel uncharacteristically low. For some, the effects are relatively benign. Being a bit cranky, putting on a few extra pounds and snuggling on the couch at the weekend instead of hitting the town isn’t the hardest cross to bear although explaining it away might be a bit trickier.

For some though the changes can be debilitating and whether by the diagnostic term seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or the informal term winter blues you have probably heard of this condition. The idea is that winter blues and SAD are two broad categories of problematic seasonal change to which many people are susceptible.

As you will remember from your early school days and from experience, bears can hibernate, humans cannot. For whatever reason, although nature decided that for some animals when faced with the cold weather it is best to shut down for a while, humans have learned to assume that all is well and that seasonal variation has no effect on us at all.

This however is far from the truth and science has clearly documented seasonal changes of the rhythm between sleep and temperature, of certain hormones, brain receptors and vitamins. Although this is all well and good, for some people, the seasonal changes are more pronounced and specifically affect their mood.

In some cases, the change is so pronounced that a person may say that they are two different people, a “summer person” and a “winter person”. For certain people, winter is in fact anticipated with an element of foreboding as they expect to experience reduced energy, increased eating including carbohydrate cravings, increased sleep, lower sex drive and mood problems, particularly depression.

What makes things more complicated is not knowing what to expect as the severity of seasonal changes can not only vary from one person to the next but even within the same person from winter to winter. This means that the same person could have full-blown SAD one year, winter blues the next and be totally fine in the third year. Also, useful to know is that the average age for a person to be diagnosed with SAD is 23 and that women are four times more likely than men to experience it.

You will be pleased to know that living in a sunny country may be one way of addressing the problem as patients diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder require approximately 24 times more sunlight than the average person. Light therapy though does not work for everyone and 20 to 50 per cent of those diagnosed with SAD do not gain adequate relief from this treatment. It may be that other approaches are required such as talking therapies or medication and a thorough examination by your physician could be useful in excluding other causes.

Otherwise, this winter has not long to go.

Marios Adamou is a professor of psychiatry based in Yorkshire, England