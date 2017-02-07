The tales the guitar tells

German guitar player Svenson Kuehbauch will be giving a Sunday night performance in Paphos under the title from Blues to Classics and Ethnic at the Paphos Academy of Fine Arts at 7pm.

Kuehbauch will be joined on stage by guitarist Polis Charalambous for a night of jamming.

Kuehbauch studied at the Jazz and Rock School in Freiburg, Breisgau, Germany, which is an official partner to the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

There is more to Kuehbauch than meets the ear. He is not only a highly-acclaimed guitar player, whose playing has been called “extremely clear and well executed,” he is also an author, composer and instructor.

As an author, he has published Svenson’s Guitar Workshop, a series written exclusively for the multi touch book format. As a composer, he has composed the main titles for German TV shows and audiobooks like cable television Sat 1 and famous Karl May Verlag audiobooks.

He is currently teaching at the music school of the Hansestadt Stralsund, and previously he taught at the Beethoven Music School in Bonn.

He may be an instructor, author and composer, but above all he is a performer who has got on stage at all major music trade shows around the world.

Svenson Kuehbauch

Live performance by the guitar player from Germany. February 12. Paphos Techno Hall, Paphos Academy of Fine Arts. 7pm. €7. Tel: 99-632346