Three arrested in drugs case

Police arrested three people in connection with the illegal possession and use of drugs in Limassol on Monday.

Around 5.30pm, members of the drug squad stopped a 20-year-old man who was smoking a cigarette which was allegedly found to contain cannabis. When they searched his bag they said they found 35 grammes of cannabis and a precision scale.

In the suspect’s apartment police said they found another 20-year-old and a 21-year-old man and three more grammes of cannabis.

The three were arrested to facilitate further investigations.