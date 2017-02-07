Weekly leaders’ meetings aimed at returning to Geneva, says UN Spokesperson

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, has said that the weekly meetings set up by UN SG`s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide between the leaders and the negotiating parties in the context of the Cyprus reunification talks are aimed towards a return to Geneva.

Replying to a question as to whether he can confirm a March Summit on Cyprus will take place in Geneva and whether it will focus on security issues Dujarric said that from what he recalls “the Special Advisor set up a number of weekly meetings with the leaders and negotiating parties, aimed at returning to Geneva.”

“We do know what were some of the sticking points during the last meeting so I think it is not surprising that they will focus on those points that have yet to be agreed on,” he added.

Dujarric was also asked to comment on a discussion in the Cypriot press and the Russian press about Russia’s influence on the ongoing peace talk replying that “it’s not one that I’m able to comment on that. I read the press this morning.”

I think, he noted, “there is a lot of speculation.”

“What is important is that we continue work under the determination of both leaders with the help of the international community to reach a settlement,” he pointed out.

