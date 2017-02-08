‘Battlestar Galactica’ actor Richard Hatch has died aged 71

The American actor, writer and producer – who was best known for his starring role as Captain Apollo in the original ‘Battlestar Galactica’ TV series – passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday (07.02.17) after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his son Paul has confirmed.

Paul said in a statement: “He died peacefully with his family and friends at his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original ‘Battlestar’ as well as the remake created an international following among science fiction fans.

“While continuing his acting career Richard was a popular figure at comic book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events.”

In addition to his appearances in the original sci-fi TV series, Hatch also starred in ‘Dynasty’, ‘The Love Boat’, ‘Santa Barbara’, ‘Baywatch’ and the rebooted ‘Battlestar Galactica’ series from 2004 to 2009.

His death has led to a wave of tributes from people who were involved in the original and rebooted series, including Ronald D Moore, who developed and executive produced the most-recent version of ‘Battlestar Galactica’.

He wrote on Twitter: “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family.”

Elsewhere, Edward James Olmos, who starred as William Adama in the reboot, also paid a glowing tribute to the actor on Twitter.

He wrote: “Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!”

Katee Sackhoff, who starred as Kara ‘Starbuck’ Thrace in the reboot, said: “Goodbye my friend. See you on the other side. F**k this hurts. #SoSayWeAll.”

Hatch is survived by his son Paul and a brother, John