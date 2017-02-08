Beyonce reportedly being sused by Messy Mya’s family

The 35-year-old singer is facing legal action over her hit song ‘Formation’, which Messy’s family claim used samples taken from videos made by the rising YouTube star who was shot dead in 2010.

Beyonce is being sued for as much as $20 million, according to Forbes, which claims that Sony Music and Jay Z – who married the singer in 2008 – are also named in the lawsuit.

Back in 2015, Jay won an eight-year battle of his own over a sample used on his hit single ‘Big Pimpin’.

A judge in the US dismissed a claim made by Osama Fahmy, the nephew of Baligh Hamdi, an Egyptian composer whose 1957 song ‘Khosara Khosara’ features on the track.

The judge concluded that because Egyptian law does not apply in the US, the case should not go before a jury.

She said: “Fahmy lacked standing to pursue his claim. In light of that decision, it will not be necessary to submit to the jury whether ‘Big Pimpin’ infringed Khosara Khosara.”

Meanwhile, the proposed legal action against Beyonce comes shortly before she performs at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (12.02.17).

The singer-songwriter recently announced she is expecting twins with her husband and it’s been suggested she is planning a more toned-down performance at the annual awards bash at the Staples Center.

A source previously said: “She’ll be taking it easier than normal.”

Beyonce is currently going through rehearsals for her planned appearance and she will reportedly be supported by a giant digital screen that will act as a cover for her slower-than-usual performance.

Beyonce’s appearance is also expected to feature cameos from other artists, one of whom could be her husband, who starred alongside her at the Grammys in 2014.