Love comes in all forms

The great day for lovers is nearly upon us. But that doesn’t mean you have to be romantically involved with someone to go out on February 14, you could go out and do or see something you love alone or with a friend. And who knows, cupid could have his eye on you and by the end of the night you could be changing your Facebook relationship status.

We’ll start off traditionally and then work our way towards things that are a little different. And what could be more traditional than going out for a candlelit meal? Paphos has the lead here with a special Valentine’s Day three-course set menu meal with a glass of wine on arrival at the Elea Estate. While you enjoy your meal, live music will be performed by the Whitemouse Duo – a pop duo who have performed in Europe, on US cruise ships and at five-star hotels. The pair will sing love songs all night to keep the romantic atmosphere flowing.

But if dinner isn’t a grand enough gesture for the one you love, take this opportunity to have a mini-break. Droushia Heights Hotel has a Valentine package with that very concept in mind.

The package includes early check-in, bed and breakfast accommodation for two, a welcome drink when you get to the hotel, an upgrade to a sea view suite (but you have to book fast for this one), and a romantic candlelit, three-course, Italian buffet with live music from the Droushia Love Quartet, and of course a late checkout. The price for the package is €100 per couple but if you just want to enjoy the three-course dinner and live music, then the cost is €25 per person.

For those who would just like to go out and enjoy their own personal passions without having to worry about taking a date, there are always music events where the music is company enough.

Starting in Limassol, Swan Lake Entertainment will present a Russian Opera Gala under the name Doors to Love with soloists of the Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow and Mariinsky Theatre accompanied by the piano. The concert will feature excerpts from operas such as Don Giovanni, Carmen, Pagliacci, The Marriage of Figaro and other well-known works. Piano will be performed by concertmaster of the Academy of Young Singers of the Mariinsky Theatre, Arina Skugareva and the performance will be directed by Olga Malikova from the Mariinsky Theatre.

Sticking to a musical theme, but going in a whole new direction is the Patio Cocktail Bar in Nicosia, which will put on a tribute to the late George Michael.

Ever since the pop singer passed away on Christmas Day, his songs have been hitting the air waves like never before, details about his philanthropy have been very much in the media and anyone who grew up listening to his music has been heartbroken. So for all of us who loved the man behind the music the cocktail bar will host a DJ and saxophone player who will be reminding us of Michael’s greatest hits.

Lastly for those who are single and absolutely ready to mingle, the Drifters Bar and Grill in Limassol has the event for you. For the fifth year running the bar is planning to get single people out there chatting and flirting. There will be games to get the mingling ball rolling, stand-up comedy to shake away that social shyness, and lots of drinks to choose from so you can send one to the person you want to mingle with the most.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Three-course set menu meal with a glass of wine on arrival. February 14. Elea Estate, 1 Eleon Avenue, Paphos. 7.30pm-11.30pm. €35 per person. Tel: 26-202110

Valentine’s Day at Droushia Heights Hotel

A fantastic package with accommodation in a Classic Room, special buffet dinner, and live music. February 14. Droushia Heights Hotel, Paphos. €100 per couple. Tel: 26-332200

Doors to Love

Russian Opera Gala with piano accompaniment. February 14. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €60/40. Tel: 96-979556

George Michael Tribute

A tribute to the late singer. February 14. Patio Cocktail Bar, Megalou Alexandrou 55, Nicosia. 9pm-2am. Tel: 22-664488

Single and Ready to Mingle

Valentines event for singles. February 14. Drifters Bar and Grill, Amathoudos Avenue 18. St. Tychon, Limassol. 9pm-12am. €5. Tel: 25-324243