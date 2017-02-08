Madonna granted permission to adopt four-year-old twin girls

The ‘Hung Up’ hitmaker – who denied last month she had made a bid to take on the care of two kids from Malawi – has been told she is free to take little Esther and Stella back to the US after being granted an adoption order by the Malawi High Court.

However, the 58-year-old star also has children Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 18, as well as David, 11, and Mercy, also 11, who were both adopted from the African nation – will be under observation by the court for a year before the process can be finalised, and a home study must be submitted to authorities.

Speaking after the closed proceedings in Judge Fiona Mwale’s chambers, judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said: “Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children.

“Within a year she should provide us with a home survey report which the court has ordered her to provide.”

According to MailOnline, the representative said Madonna was smiling after the court’s ruling and they could not provide any details on the children.

While the spokesperson couldn’t disclose the children’s identities, Lucy Bandazi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, previously confirmed Madonna had submitted paperwork to adopt the twin girls, who had been in an orphanage for two years

She previously said of the process: “All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead.

“We will look at her financial situation and her social situation. There will be a lot of factors that are taken into consideration.

“Just because she is famous it does not mean procedures will be overlooked.

“The judge will take into consideration all her social factors, such as where she will live and where the children will be brought up.”

Following the adoption reports last month, Madonna insisted she was in Malawi just to check up on the work carried out by her Raising Malawi charity.

She said in a statement: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.

“The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.”